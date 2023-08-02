Sections of Portmore to be without water Thursday

The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising that sections of Portmore will be without water for several hours on Thursday as it carries out scheduled network testing activities.

It says the work will be carried out from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It's to be carried out along Port Henderson Road and will impact Garvey Meade, West Meade, West Port, Edgewater, Bridgeview, Bridgeport, Fort Augusta Road, Bay Front and Port Henderson Road.

The NWC says customers are likely to experience low pressure or to be without water.

Customers are being encouraged to store water for use during the period.

