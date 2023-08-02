Turning internship into opportunity

As 45 young adults gathered for an orientation session at National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited (NCB) recently to kick-start their summer internships, an alumna of the programme stepped up to share her journey from intern to full-time employee. The young woman was Kevion Liking, a now 20-year old, full-time payments clerk at NCB, who started her journey at NCB two years ago as an intern.

“My internship was more than a learning experience, it was my first job interview; and I believe that every intern should consider it in the same light. What you bring to your internship could be the beginning of an exciting career,” shared Liking. “I am grateful for the doors that NCB has opened for me, and I urge every intern to embrace this experience as a golden opportunity to kick-start their career.”

It was during her pursuit of a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration at the University of Technology, two years ago, that Liking made her first foray into the financial industry with her internship in NCB’s Group Treasury and Operations Division.

Noticing Liking’s natural knack for the role, her then supervisor, Debbie-Ann Reid, encouraged her to apply for a full-time role that had opened up. Though shy and hesitant initially, Liking eventually ensured that her application was among those of more than a hundred candidates vying for the role. Supportive colleagues also helped to coach and prepare her for the interview process, which helped to address several issues of self-doubt she admitted to facing.

“Since joining NCB, I have learnt that the only limits we have are the ones we set for ourselves,” Liking stated. ”The support I received from my team, from Debbie-Ann and others, was integral to my growth. I am forever grateful for the experience and the opportunities that NCB has provided me.”

“Like Kevion, we believe in our young people and continue to empower them with the practical skills needed to survive and thrive in the working world through our summer internship programme,” Michelle McIntyre Plummer, talent manager at NCB, shared. “NCB’s internship programme has not only provided technical expertise, but also key problem-solving and analytical competencies required to navigate the landscape, and we are very happy for the opportunity to support young, talented Jamaicans on their professional journey.”

McIntyre Plummer added: “Our summer internship programme offers a unique and immersive learning experience for tertiary-level students and exposes them to a hybrid internship opportunity – with a mix of remote work and in-office experience.”

Today, Liking has her sights set on exploring new avenues within NCB, with potential interests in information technology and customer service management. When asked about her advice for young individuals grappling with self-doubt, she suggested, “Take every opportunity that comes your way, always remember that people are watching and gauging your potential. Put yourself out there, make a plan, and believe in yourself.”

This year, participants in NCB’s summer internship programme will get hands-on work experience in several departments across NCB, including retail banking, customer experience, innovation, information technology and marketing. The programme runs from July 17 to September 1.