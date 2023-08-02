Vaz awards scholarships to 45 Portland students

BUFF BAY, Portland:

FORTY-FIVE students who sat the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) exam from 24 institutions in West Portland are to benefit from a one-year full tuition payment for the 2023-2024 academic school year.

This disclosure was made during the Daryl Vaz Achievements Awards ceremony held on Friday at Lynch Park sports complex in Buff Bay, Portland. Twenty-one educators also received long-service awards for their contribution to education, ranging from 21 years to 44 years.

Vaz, who is the member of parliament for West Portland, spoke about the importance of education, which, according to him, allows for growth, success, achievements, and all possibilities.

“This award has been happening for 15 years now and it is one of my passions to contribute towards education, which is the only vehicle that can alleviate poverty,” he said.

“It is very important for us to realise that students need the necessary financial support to remain in school and to focus on education. I am quite aware that it can be challenging for parents to come up with all the resources to assist their children in school. And so in 2007/2008 I took the decision to provide assistance to needy students who were disciplined, maintaining a good average, attending school, but had financial challenges.

“This is a very transparent process and it is the schools that decide what the needs are and who is to benefit. They did their work and pass the information to us via a list. So two needy students, a boy and a girl, from each of the schools in West Portland are those that will benefit from the mentorship and achievement awards. Each student will also receive a voucher for $15,000,” Vaz added.

The PEP beneficiaries comprised 22 boys and 23 girls from prep and primary schools from across the constituency. Additionally, plaques were also handed out to the students and also to those teachers serving for more than 20 years.

UNIVERSITY STUDENTS’ ASSISTANCE

Under the MP’s mentorship programme, the following students now attending university in Jamaica and also in the United States, who have managed to maintain a GPA of 3.4 and above, will receive financial assistance towards their tuition for the 2023/2024 academic year:

. Tasheka Cousins – College of Agriculture, Science and Education (CASE) – studying economics and accounts – 3.86 GPA – $150,000

. Shyann Johnson – attending university in the United States – US$$1000

. Jada McLeod – University of the West Indies (UWI) – studying production and operations management – 3.4 GPA – $100,000

. Devon Richards – CASE – early childhood education – new student – $100,000

. Akeem Thomas – GC Foster College – $150,000

. Asharie Tucker – NCU biological chemistry – $250,000

. Jonah Chambers – UWI – studying science and technology 3.83 GPA – $150,000

. Marshanelle Miller – UWI – studying microbiology – $150,000.