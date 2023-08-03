Corporate Hands | 138 Student Living Jamaica presents gifts to Sophie’s Place

During a recent tour of Sophie’s Place in Gordon Town, a team from 138 Student Living Jamaica Limited presented gifts for the wards of the facility, including for those with special needs between ages two and 24. Donations included clothing, linen and tokens. From left are Karelle McCormack, public relations and marketing manager, 138 Student Living; Lisa Minott, secretary, Human Resources Department, 138 Student Living; Christine Watson, administrator, Sophie’s Place; Cheryl Clarke, human resources manager, 138 Student Living; Matron Carolene Francis, Sophie’s Place; and Marva Thompson, resident relations chief, 138 Student Living. Sophie’s Place is operated by the Mustard Seed Communities.