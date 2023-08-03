Corporate Hands | D&G Foundation donates over $3.8m to Food For The Poor Jamaica

The Desnoes and Geddes (D&G) Foundation has expanded its years-long partnership with Food For The Poor Jamaica (FFPJ) through a donation on Thursday, July 27, of $3.8 million to the charity’s ‘Build Back The Love for Jamaica’ campaign. This contribution will facilitate the construction of five housing solutions for those in need. From left: FFPJ marketing assistant, Kadian Tinker; D&G Foundation accountant, Dennis Beckford; FFPJ Executive Director Craig Moss-Solomon; FFPJ Construction Services Coordinator Collis Brown; FFPJ Marketing & Development Manager Marsha Burrell-Rose; and D&G Foundation Administrator Totlyn Brown-Robb.