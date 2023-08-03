Corporate Hands | Discovery Bauxite hosts Jamaica’s visually impaired cricketers

Discovery Bauxite hosted 22 visually impaired Jamaica and West Indies ‘Blind Cricket’ representatives at the company’s sports club on Monday for an exhibition match. The match was played in the wake of a disappointment at the no-show of a Barbados team, who were down to play a Jamaica-Barbados series across Jamaica this month. The Barbados team had problems with their flight arrangements and Discovery Bauxite stepped into the breach to host the local cricketers for the holiday match in Discovery Bay. The players were welcomed by the company’s procurement leader, Natalee Christie (second right) and Yasmine Cunningham (back row, right), purchasing agent. At extreme right is Steve Ashman, executive member, Jamaica Visually Impaired Cricket Association.