Corporate Hands | FirstCaribbean supports Bethel Baptist Homeless Shelter Fund

The Bethel Baptist Church’s fund towards the building of a homeless shelter has received support from CIBC FirstCaribbean. Here, Derri-Ann Palmer (left), church administrator, and Richard Hopkins (centre), accountant, receive a cheque from the bank’s financial controller and treasurer, Lancelot Leslie. The church-run residence for homeless men was destroyed by fire and the funds will be used to clear the grounds and establish a new facility, in keeping with Bethel’s outreach to vulnerable groups.