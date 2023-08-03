Corporate Hands | P.A. Benjamin supports Kingston Technical’s Community Health Fair

P.A. Benjamin Manufacturing Company Limited (PAB) is proud to announce its support and participation in the recently held community health fair, organised by Kingston Technical High School (KTHS). The event, which was held at the end of June, was free of cost and provided essential healthcare services to the school and its surrounding community. From left are Merna Hines, marketing manager, PAB; Patricia Anderson, export manager, PAB; Philomena Ellis, school nurse, KTHS; Yvonne Johnson, marketing consultant, PAB; and Maulton Campbell, principal, KTHS.