Ex-policeman fined $250,000 for assault

A former policeman has been given 30 days to pay a fine of $250,000 or serve six months in prison in relation to his conviction for assault occasioning bodily harm.

The order was made on Thursday when the former corporal, Owen McLeary, appeared in the St Catherine Parish Court.

When the matter came up for sentencing, attorney-at-law John Jacobs submitted to the court that a non-custodial sentence was most appropriate for McLeary.

Jacobs said his client was conducting his duty and matters got out of control, but he should benefit from the judge's discretion.

After the former cop was ordered to pay the $250,000 fine, the lawyer successfully asked for time for him to make the payment.

McLeary's conviction arose from an August 17, 2018 incident along the Nelson Mandela Highway in which he assaulted a woman.

The complainant, who was working as a bearer at the time, overtook a motor car, which then hit the rear of her motorcycle.

She fell from the vehicle and McLeary, who responded to the incident, was seen dragging her at the scene.

The complainant suffered physical injuries.

A report was made and an investigation was launched, which resulted in a ruling from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions that McLeary be charged with assault occasioning bodily harm.

He made numerous court appearances and was found guilty on January 15.

-Rasbert Turner

