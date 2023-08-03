Holness aiming to hold local elections by February

Prime Minister Andrew Holness on Thursday morning indicated that Jamaicans can expect to go to the polls by February for the long-overdue local government elections.

The last election was held in November 2016.

“The Government intends to fulfil the constitutional requirements and the Constitution as it relates to the local government elections,” he told journalists at a press briefing at the Office of the Prime Minister in St Andrew.

“They have set a date. It has been postponed. If there is a need, if something happens, if there's an exogenous shock, a weather event, then certainly, that has to be considered. But as it is now, it is the intention of the Government to fulfil its constitutional duties,” he added.

The Government in February used its majority in the House of Representatives to pass legislation to enact a fourth postponement of the polls, citing budgetary constraints.

It was projected to cost $1.5-billion to hold local government elections.

The Government at the time also said that there were ongoing efforts to transition the Portmore Municipality into Jamaica's 15th parish.

The parliamentary Opposition said that it would take the Government to court if there is any further postponement of the elections.

- Kimone Francis

