Jamaicans speak proudly about their parishes

JAMAICANS’ PRIDE in their homeland largely heightens during the nation’s Emancipation/Independence celebratory period in August.

Their reflective and patriotic moods are often depicted in traditional and contemporary events and activities staged at the national level and globally in the diaspora.

These sentiments are also evident at the parish and community levels, where persons are equally proud to share details of the experiences that make their corner of the ‘rock’ stand out from all others.

St James resident Tamara Steele said the parish’s “superpower” has been, and will always be, its massive tourism pull.

She noted that St James is regarded as the “tourism Mecca” of Jamaica and is recognised globally as the place to see and be seen.

“It is beautiful here. Some sections you visit in St James, particularly Montego Bay, you have to wonder if you are still in Jamaica… . That’s how good it looks,” she added.

Steele lauds the Urban Development Corporation for creating Harmony Beach Park in Montego Bay, noting that the facility has served to enhance St James’ appeal.

The home of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Jimmy Cliff and former Governor General Sir Howard Cooke continues to grow, and citizens like Steele are taking note.

She said the rapid rate at which the parish, particularly the “friendly city”, continues to develop has resulted in a lot of people flocking to the area.

“Montego Bay is one of the most developed places in the country, and [it] continues to develop at such a rapid rate … it’s amazing! A lot of jobs are in the parish [and] a lot of people are migrating to live here because of the jobs and opportunities. Back in the day, everyone would only migrate to Kingston. But Montego Bay has become one of those places [where] people [can] find jobs, partially due to the vibrant, global services sector here,” Steele pointed out.

For his part, Trelawny native Shamir Brown noted without hesitation that the parish, known as the home of track and field icon Usain Bolt, is easily one of the best in Jamaica.

family

“I regard Trelawny as one of the best, simply because of the people. I really believe that there is a sense of family within individuals who are from the parish, despite it having a divide of south and north Trelawny,” he pointed out.

The Salt Marsh resident added, “Trelawny people are fiercely loyal to the parish. They always try to point out some of the best things about the parish, which include its Georgian architecture and the cultivation of the national staple, yam.”

Brown is, however, quick to point out that the parish is much more than just beautiful buildings and yams.

“[It] provides potable water out of the Cockpit Country, and the Martha Brae River [here] is known as one of the best for rafting, as it is one of the better navigable rivers in Jamaica,” he informed.

Brown also emphasised that Trelawny’s Luminous Lagoon is one of the few in the world and is a standout attraction on the island.

He added that the icing on the cake are the other iconic public figures birthed by the western parish.

They include Olympic medallist Veronica Campbell Brown; track star Omar Brown; and late former Prime Minister Hugh Lawson Shearer.

Also making her case for best parish consideration is Shanique Holness, who hails from Jamaica’s largest producer of food, the breadbasket parish of St Elizabeth.

With the parish having some of the most spectacular vistas, amazing food, rich history, and being home to one of the most famous Maroon towns in the country, Accompong, natives of St Elizabeth have more than enough reason to be proud of this section of the island.

memories

Holness, who is from the southeastern end of the parish, said that one of her fondest memories of growing up in the area was the abundance of fruit trees.

“One of the best things was being able to just go outside, pick some mangoes, naseberries, sweetsop [and other fruits]. I grew up around nature, everything that was natural was our medicine. I am very thankful for that, especially now as an adult … just seeing how expensive fruits are now, I realise and really appreciate the abundance I had growing up in the countryside,” she expressed.

Holness said that the parish’s residents also serve as a huge drawing card for St Elizabeth, as the sense of community is second to none among its citizens.

“It’s all about community, fellowship and unity. If any little crime happens, everyone gets involved. If someone stole a cow or goat, everybody gets involved to try and help. So that is something that I appreciate,” she said.

“I really love St Elizabeth. When I think of my parish, I think of food. It’s really hard to live there and go hungry, especially on the southeast side. There is always a kind neighbour willing to give you something; there is always a tree [to eat from],” she said with a chuckle.

St Ann has a lot of proud citizens, and unsurprisingly so, as it holds the distinction of being the largest parish in Jamaica.

It is the birthplace of the island’s first national hero, Marcus Mosiah Garvey; reggae icon Robert Nesta ‘Bob’ Marley, and other music standouts, such as Burning Spear and Busy Signal.

In addition to its countless attractions, St Ann also had the first Spanish settlement and the first capital on the island, Sevilla la Nueva (New Seville).

commercial juggernaut

Native of the ‘Garden Parish’ Sashane Hyde Samuels said one of the reasons it stands out is its balanced urban/rural setting, noting that St Ann is an emerging commercial juggernaut.

“When you check out Ocho Rios and Drax Hall, which is developing rapidly, you can find several top businesses in the country having offices here in St Ann. After a company establishes branches in Kingston and Montego Bay, their very next bet is St Ann. So, it’s a nice mixture – when you’re on the coast you can get the urban feel, but when you go further [inland] in the parish, it gets rural,” Hyde Samuels said, adding that the warmth of the people is another feather in the parish’s cap.

Natural attractions, such as rivers, beaches and waterfalls, also keep the very popular parish at the top of everyone’s ‘must visit’ list.

Hyde Samuels also highlighted that St Ann is home to her alma mater, St Hilda’s Diocesan High School, located in Brown’s Town, which won the inaugural Girls’ Athletics Championships in 1957.

JIS