JCDC issues ‘no fly zone’ advisory for National Stadium during Grand Gala

Recreational drone operators are being advised not to fly their devices in the vicinity of the National Stadium in Kingston during Sunday's Independence Day Grand Gala at the venue.

Executive Director for the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC), Lenford Salmon, made the appeal while speaking during a recent Jamaica Information Service (JIS) 'Think Tank' at the agency's head office in Kingston.

The Grand Gala, which is scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m., will feature hundreds of drones forming images above the Stadium.

Salmon said the flying of drones near the venue, other than those designated for the event, can potentially impede the display, adding that “it poses a danger for everyone, including yourselves (recreational device operators)”.

He also appealed to private drone operators who will be attending the Gala, to refrain from sending up their devices to avoid any potential mishap.

Salmon said with some 300 drones designated for the aerial display, any other device sent up “can cause a major accident”.

Additionally, the Executive Director said it is illegal to send up a drone without approval of the Jamaica Civil Aviation Authority (JCAA).

Salmon advised that if individuals send up their drones “we can, in fact, force [them] down”.

“But we don't want to get to that. So, we are really appealing to private drone operators, particularly in the Stadium, [to comply].” he emphasised.

Salmon encouraged drone operators to contact the JCAA to obtain the requisite permits and assistance in ensuring they are not flying into restricted airspace, which could result in accidents and injuries.

