Men accused of killing suspected goat thief in mob attack get bail

Two men accused of being part of last month's mob killing of an alleged goat thief in Old Harbour, St Catherine, were today offered $500,000 bail each when they appeared in the Spanish Town Parish Court.

Gemroy Smith otherwise called 'Al' and Rushane Freeman otherwise called Dada, of North Street, Old Harbour, St Catherine, were offered bail on charges of murder and conspiracy. They were given reporting conditions.

The duo were charged in connection with the mob killing of Jason Davis, otherwise called 'Tubby' and 'Kevin', a labourer of Bodles Crescent, Old Harbour.

Allegations are that they were among other men who were seen by an eyewitness chasing, beating and chopping Davis to death after he was accused of praedial larceny.

However, during the bail hearing today, their lawyers raised issues of credibility and identification. Attorney-at-law Kemar Robinson, who is representing Freeman, submitted that his client was wrongly accused; while Smith's lawyer, Ackeem Harris, told the judge that his client was present on the day of the incident, but he was never involved in the fatal attack.

Smith had given the police a statement in which he indicated that Davis had chopped wounds in his head and on his hand and that he was admitted for seven days after he was taken to the hospital.

Both lawyers also submitted that their clients had cooperated with the police and were not a flight risk, noting that they surrendered to the police after hearing that they were suspects.

They both complied with the police's investigation and denied any involvement in Davis' death, the lawyers stated.

The matter will next be mentioned on September 13.

- Tanesha Mundle

