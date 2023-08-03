Police checking cemeteries after discovery of eight skulls

The Trelawny police are now making checks with local cemeteries regarding possible unauthorised exhumations after what appears to be eight charred human skulls were discovered in a bushy area of Coral Springs in the parish on Tuesday.

Police in the parish discovered the remains about 6:15 p.m., Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Area One, Vernon Ellis, told The Gleaner.

He said it appeared the skulls were dumped and burnt at the location. The area is an illegal dumping site for garbage.

Crime scene investigators removed the skulls and they were later handed over to a Government contracted funeral home, pending examination and further investigations

Ellis said there were no other remains, no clothing, or anything to suggest that the skulls were not dumped at the location.

“We are conducting searches of local cemeteries in the area to see if there were any unauthorised exhumation in and around Trelawny,” he noted.

-Janet Silvera

