Skilled Jamaicans flocking Canada

Some 4,045 Jamaicans migrated to Canada in 2021, the largest number in a given year in the last decade, according to a government report that solidifies the attraction of the North American country to highly educated and skilled Jamaicans.

The figures are contained in the 2022 Economic and Social Survey Jamaica (ESSJ) released by the Planning Institute of Jamaica. Its analysis showed a comparison between 2019 and 2021, to highlight the changes before and during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report noted that 19,063 Jamaicans were granted visas for permanent residence or citizenship in the US, Canada and the UK in 2021. That's a dip of about 32 per cent compared with the 28,011 Jamaicans who left local shores in 2019. The figure in 2020 was 16,866.

Many countries slowed their immigration processes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic which was declared in 2020. Most have since lifted lockdowns and other restrictions.

The report said the US remained the main destination of choice for Jamaican migrants. But it said there was a 38.4 per cent decline in the number of emigrants. Over 21,689 migrated to the US in 2019. It fell to 12,826 but grew slightly to 13,357 in 2021.

The number of migrants to Canada moved from 3,980 in 2019 to 4,045 in 2021. The figure in 2020 was 2,030.

In 2021, most of the Jamaican migrants (83 per cent) to the US were in the category “immediate relatives to US citizens” followed by “family sponsored preferences”.

Canada has emerged as a very attractive location of many young professionals who have answered the calls for skilled individuals to help boost its economy.

Most of the emigrants to Canada were individuals from the working age population, which represented 81.7 per cent.

The largest proportion (585) of Jamaicans who were granted permanent resident status in Canada was in the age group 30−34, accounting for 14.5 per cent, followed by persons between 35 and 39 years.

The ESSJ said most of those Canadian permanent emigrants (75 per cent) fell in the category “non-workers, new workers, homemakers, students and retirees. That group was followed by “professionals, senior officials and technicians”.

Canada's data is provisional.

In 2019, the number of Jamaicans who migrated to the UK was 2,342. It fell to 2,010 in 2020 and then to 1,661 in 2021.

JAMAICAN MIGRATION TO CANADA

2012 – 2,185

2013 – 2,470

2014 – 3,055

2015 – 3,415

2016 – 3,560

2017 – 3,830

2018 – 3,875

2019 – 3,980

2020 – 2,030

2021 – 4,045

- Jovan Johnson

