USF providing free Wi-Fi connectivity for ‘Emancipendence’ celebrations

THE UNIVERSAL Service Fund (USF) is providing free Wi-Fi connectivity to persons attending the various ‘Emancipendence’ celebratory activities.

Marketing and Public Relations Manager Oraine Wallace indicated in a release that connection points have been established at the Independence Village at the National Arena.

Access to Wi-Fi connectivity will also be granted during the Grand Gala at the National Stadium on August 6.

“The Emancipendence celebrations, commemorating the nation’s journey to freedom and independence, hold tremendous cultural significance for all Jamaicans. As we unite to honour our rich history and heritage, the USF is dedicated to fostering a connected society, where access to information and communications technology knows no boundaries,” Wallace said.

Throughout the celebrations, attendees can take advantage of the free Wi-Fi service to share their experiences, capture cherished moments, and interact with fellow Jamaicans on social media platforms.

To access the service, participants must select the designated Wi-Fi Network and click ‘accept’, once prompted.

“Our mission is to bridge the digital divide and empower all citizens with the means to stay connected, informed, and engaged,” Wallace said.

“The USF remains steadfast in its commitment to driving digital inclusion and accessibility for all Jamaicans. In embracing the Emancipendence celebrations, we take pride in fostering a technologically empowered nation, united in purpose and progress,” he added.

Connectivity was also provided at the Emancifest Festival in Sligoville, St Catherine, and the Emancipation Jubilee at Seville Heritage Park in St Ann, which were held from July 31 to August 1.

The Universal Service Fund is an agency under the Ministry of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport.

It is mandated to ensure access to information and communications technology tools to facilitate development.