20-y-o man charged with rape

Police assigned to the St Catherine South Police Division have arrested and charged a 20-year-old man for rape.

He is Andre Collman of Browns Lane, Central Village in St Catherine.

It is alleged that about 6:35 a.m., on July 27, Collman was staying at a friend's home, when he sexually assaulted her.

A report was made to the police and an investigation launched.

On July 29, Collman turned himself in to the police and was subsequently charged.

