Jamaica prepared to send 200 security personnel to Haiti - Holness

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has revealed that Jamaica is prepared to send 200 security personnel to Haiti as part of a multinational force aimed at providing support to the security and humanitarian crisis in the country.

This is the first time Holness is disclosing such a figure.

A statement from the Office of the Prime Minister today says Holness made the disclosure during a telephone conversation yesterday with the President of the Republic of Kenya, William Ruto, who indicated that his country is committed to sending 1,000 security personnel and to lead the multinational security force.

Holness also noted that the Bahamas has committed to providing 150 personnel, bringing the CARICOM commitment at this time to 350.

Holness expressed hope that more countries, whether in the region of the Americas, the continent of Africa, or elsewhere, would also step forward with personnel commitments, and that the requisite UN Security Council Resolution will be adopted in order to provide the appropriate jurisdictional framework for the security force.

Regarding CARICOM, Holness said that the 'Good Offices' efforts currently led by three former prime ministers from CARICOM member states must continue to be supported towards facilitating a political consensus in Haiti.

He also expressed gratitude to members of the international community, in particular the United States, Canada, and the UN Secretary-General, who have been advocating strongly for more partners to support peace and stability in Haiti.

He also expressed hope that the proposed multinational security force would allow the ordinary and most vulnerable Haitian people to once again go about their daily lives, and access humanitarian aid as needed.

