Jose Marti past students striving to advance school’s development

Forty-six years after the founding of Jose Marti Technical High School, in 1977, its past students are committing to maintain the best traditions of the school, which was a gift from the government and people of Cuba.

Speaking at the 14th Anniversary Reunion of the Jose Marti Technical High School Past Students Association on Saturday on the lawns of the Twickenham Park, St Catherine-based school, president of the association, attorney-at-law Alexander Shaw, noted that at 46 years old, the school had grown and developed from the original cohort of 560 students moving from a boarding secondary school to a technical high day school now hosting some 2,300 students.

He traced the origins of the school which began with an emphasis on both work and study, and mentioned a time when they operated a 150-acre farm which served to provide nutrition for the students who were called “Cubans”. This venture generated income to help subsidise the school. “This was in keeping with the school’s motto, ‘Working and studying to be the total man’. Today, while we no longer have the farm, we maintain a tradition of excellence in subjects such as agricultural science and information technology, among others,” he noted, adding that the school now offers a wide range of subjects up to the CAPE level and has distinguished itself in both sports and academics, including creditable performances in the Schools’ Challenge Quiz competition. He appealed to past graduates who had distinguished themselves to mentor the current students and give back in the form of awards, such as scholarships and educational supplies.

In his greetings, Dr Austin Wright, a graduate who currently serves as the principal of the Cedar Grove High School, paid tribute to past principals of Jose Marti, including founding principal, the late Joe Earle, who is credited by past students with “adding value to their lives by his example and mentorship from 1977 to 1985”. Wright also noted the development of chapters of the past students’ association in various North American cities and the invaluable assistance they were rendering to the school.

A number of special awards were bestowed upon past students who were making outstanding contributions in various facets of national life. These included Barrington K. Richardson, the current regional director of the Ministry of Education’s Region 7, who recently received an Award of Excellence for Outstanding Performance.

In the field of law, attorney Everton Joseph Dewar, currently managing partner of the law firm Everton J. Dewar and Company, was recognised for distinguishing himself as a member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s legal team during the West Kingston Commission of Enquiry.

Commanding Officer for St Catherine North Police Division, Senior Superintendent Howard Wayne Chambers, was recognised for outstanding contributions to National Security in Jamaica.

For his notable contributions to the field of business and commerce, Rohan D. Silvera was awarded as one who has leveraged his passion for entrepreneurship nurtured from his days at Jose Marti where he copped the Business High Achiever Award. Today, he runs a group of companies that includes the Torpedo Loan Micro Finance Company, Jamaica’s largest micro-loan entity with over 40 locations islandwide and with a leading presence in luxury accommodation through Aspen Luxury Suites and upscale car rentals.

In the field of medical care, Dr Carey Don Drummond, managing director at Welcare Medical Services, a private healthcare institution with branches in Old Harbour, Spanish Town, Ewarton and Linstead, received his award which also recognised his service in the public healthcare sector.

A special award for congeniality to alumni and the school community was bestowed on past student Paul Burgess, a successful entrepreneur in the United States. One of the earlier graduates who boarded at the school and benefited from its values, Burgess has given back to the institution in numerous ways, including recently contributing to the Visual and Performing Arts Department with modern equipment and materials.