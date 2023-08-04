PNP caretaker wants dust and traffic issues addressed in Shooters Hill

People's National Party caretaker for St Andrew East Rural Patrick Peterkin is urging Prime Minister Andrew Holness to step in to ensure measures are promptly put in place to address the dust nuisance and traffic issues affecting residents of Shooters Hill.

Peterkin says he's concerned about the increasing difficulties faced by residents of Shooters Hill and neighbouring communities in Bull Bay.

Peterkin asserts that the residents have been enduring a persistent dust nuisance and travel inconveniences due to what he says is the poor execution of the Southern Coastal Highway Improvement Project.

He charges that the critical infrastructure project is being carried out without adequate consideration of its impact on the lives of the residents.

"Particularly in the Shooters Hill area of the constituency, residents find it difficult to exit their communities and access the main thoroughfare due to inadequate traffic management. Moreover, they have been burdened with ongoing hardships caused by the constant dust nuisance. The health of our people is at risk, as many constituents have reported respiratory and other medical issues directly linked to the dust from the highway construction," stated Peterkin.

He's urging Holness to ensure that the head of the National Works Agency, E.G. Hunter, promptly takes the necessary measures to address the situation.

"It is imperative to implement an urgent traffic management plan and adopt effective dust control measures. The well-being and lives of our citizens must be prioritised during the implementation of this crucial project," stressed Peterkin.

