RIU to meet with worker seen in viral fight

Communications manager at RIU Jamaica Marc Miralles Pons said the hotel will have a meeting next Thursday with the member of staff who was seen in a now-viral video in a fight with a guest recently.

The video, which has been circulating on social media platforms, showed the guest throwing liquid at the employee, who works as a bar assistant manager, before walking away.

The female employee followed her and a fight ensued.

“We are following our internal protocols, following the premise of not leaving our workers alone in this type of situation. Next Thursday we will have an internal meeting with her to let her explain to us her version regarding what happened,” Pons told The Gleaner.

He added that the employee is a “very good worker” who has been at the hotel for nine years.

- Sashana Small

