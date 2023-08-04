St James man charged for allegedly breaking into church hall

Twenty-eight-year-old Audley Graham of Bogue Hill, St James, has been charged with house breaking and larceny after he allegedly stole items from a church hall on July 15.

The Montego Bay police say the church hall was securely locked on July 14, but when the priest arrived there the next morning he discovered a door breached and a number of items missing.

The missing items included a Stihl chainsaw valued at $55,000; Ulefone Armor 3W cell phone valued at £300; a portable charger and jump starter valued US$58; and €200.

A report was made to the police and an investigation launched.

A review of the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage was conducted and Graham was reportedly seen committing the offences.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

He was subsequently arrested and charged.

His court date is being arranged.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.