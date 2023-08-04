Three shot and killed, four injured at party in Rockfort

Three people are dead and four others injured following a shooting at a party on Rusden Road in Rockfort, Kingston, Thursday night.

They are 22-year-old Warren Benjamin, a fisherman of Adestra Road, Kingston 2; 19-year-old Raheem Walters, construction worker of Belmont Road, Kingston; and an unidentified male believed to be in his mid-twenties.

The police say the unidentified man is about 5 feet 10 inches tall with an owl tattooed on his throat and a lion on his left forearm.

The Elletson Road police say about 11 p.m., the seven people were among patrons at a party, when a man stepped outside the bar and opened gunfire at the group.

When the shooting subsided, the seven people, including two women, were seen with gunshot wounds.

The police were summoned and they were taken to hospital.

Three were pronounced dead, while the others were admitted in stable condition.

Detectives assigned to the Major Investigations Division are probing the shooting.

