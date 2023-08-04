UWI celebrates outstanding researchers

Professor Dale Webber, outgoing pro-vice-chancellor and principal of The University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona, recently honoured researchers at the Mona campus in the 25th instalment of the Principal’s Research Awards Ceremony, as part of the institution’s 75th anniversary celebrations. Hosted on July 26 in the Assembly Hall, UWI Mona, the event recognised all outstanding researchers from 2020-2023.

Webber, in his opening remarks, noted that research has been the life blood of the UWI. According to him, “Research about COVID-19, research because of COVID-19, as well as research pre- and post-COVID-19 became the focal point of many researchers, and also seemed to draw researchers together in a manner never seen before.”

This, he noted, resulted in benefits to the institution, with an increase in the number of publications, as well as an upturn in collaboration and funding to faculties, departments and research units.

According to Webber, “In 2019-20, The UWI, still in the midst of a financial crisis, was unable to celebrate its top researchers in the normal manner, and while selections were made from each faculty, an awards ceremony was not possible. The impact of COVID-19 was felt in the conceptualisation, manifestation, cooperation, implementation and publication of research. The years spanning 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23 were difficult years for our university, and the research fabric appeared to be stretched and changed. However, resilience and recovery replaced pivoting and emergency remote operation, and colleagues found ways to conduct, engage and excel at research.”

The UWI maintained its number-one position in the Caribbean, and top one per cent of the best in Latin America and the Caribbean, surging to the top 1.5 per cent in the world as ranked by the Times Higher Education (THE). This impressive performance of the university is rooted in the work of faculties and research institutes, as research and professional citations increased during the 2020 to 2023 period, which this awards ceremony highlighted.

The Principal’s Research Awards serves as a testament to The UWI Mona’s commitment to fostering an environment that nurtures intellectual growth and originality across various disciplines.

This year’s esteemed awardees span the Faculties of Engineering, Humanities and Education, Law, Medical Sciences, Science and Technology, Social Sciences, as well as the library and the Office of the Principal. The list of awards presented at the ceremony included:

* Best Research Publication;

* The Principal’s Special COVID-19 Impact Awards;

* Research Project Attracting the Most Research Funds;

* Most Outstanding Researcher; and

* The Most Outstanding Research Activity.