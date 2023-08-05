18-y-o shot by licensed firearm holder during Portmore attack charged

The police have charged an 18-year-old man who was shot during an attack on a man at a business establishment in Portmore, St Catherine.

Charged with assault at common law, unauthorised possession of prohibited ammunition and unauthorised possession of prohibited weapon is Kawasi Smith, a labourer of Portmore Villa, Gregory Park in Portmore.

The police say the incident happened on Thursday, June 29.

It is reported that about 8:27 p.m., a man was at a business place along Baptist Road in Portmore when he heard a single explosion that sounded like a gunshot.

Shortly after, he reportedly saw two men walking briskly towards him, one of whom pulled a firearm from his waistband and pointed it at him.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

He reportedly became fearful for his life, and in defence, he pulled his firearm and opened gunfire in their direction.

The firearm fell and the men ran in separate directions.

The police say Smith later turned up at hospital where he was treated and subsequently released into the custody of cops.

He was subsequently charged following an identification parade and an interview session.

His accomplice is still at large.

His court date is being finalised.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.