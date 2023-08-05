Courts Ready Cash launches islandwide Black Tank Initiatve

Courts Ready Cash launched its islandwide black tank initiative on Thursday, July 27 at Duckenfield Primary School in St Thomas. The initiative, which promises to deliver polyethylene water tanks to primary and secondary schools across drought-stricken communities, cemented its stance with a handover to the eastern St Thomas school.

Courts Ready Cash has continued the ethos of being a responsible corporate citizen, committed to improving the lives of customers and the communities that they serve.The brand recognised the need for access to potable water in communities severely impacted by worsening drought conditions, and has commenced the donation of 10 polyethylene water tanks, valued at approximately $1 million, to select primary and secondary schools in the hardest-hit parishes of Clarendon, St Thomas, Portland, St Mary and Westmoreland, as a contribution towards the ongoing black tank initiative started by the Government.

At the launch in St Thomas, Courts Ready Cash was lauded for its continued commitment to national development.

Lebert Drysdale, senior education officer, who carried greetings on behalf of the Minister of Education Fayval Williams, said “Thank you, Courts Ready Cash. Together we can make a difference in advancing good education by reducing instances of school closures due to a lack of running water.”

Dr Michelle Charles, member of parliament for St Thomas Eastern, was also present at the momentous occasion and said, “Courts Ready Cash, you continue to do well for Jamaica. On behalf of the community of St Thomas Eastern, Duckenfield and surrounding areas, thank you for caring and ensuring that our students are able to benefit.”

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

St Thomas’ own celebrity and the reigning Miss Universe Jamaica 2022 Toshami Calvin was also present and was beyond delighted with her expression of gratitude.

Vice-principal of Dunkenfield Primary, Stafford Stewart, was overjoyed with the donation and lauded Courts Ready Cash, “This water tank will make a significant improvement to the water storage capacity of the institution”, he said.

To add to the already-altruistic effort was the presence of the Miss Universe Jamaica 2023 contestants who supported the cause and were a testimony of the kindness and care of the brand. Suzanne Campbell, brand manager of the company, shared the vision of the corporate social responsibility ethos and echoed the sentiments that “Courts Ready Cash remains a dedicated partner in the lives of Jamaicans, with our influence far exceeding financial benefits. Through initiatives like this and others, we actively enrich our communities, our people, our children, our country.”

The Courts Ready Cash brand has provided loans to Jamaicans for over 10 years, since June 2012. It operates under the newly licensed microcredit organisation, Bluestart Capital, a member of the Unicomer Group, and continues to care!