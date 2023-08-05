No more Grand Gala tickets

The Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) is advising that because of high demand, there are no more tickets for the Grand Gala, which is scheduled for Sunday at the National Stadium in St Andrew.

The JCDC says that the tickets went quickly at the eight outlets and at the Jamaica Festival Village.

The JCDC is encouraging people attending the Grand Gala on Sunday to dress in the national colours.

The gates open at 3 p.m.

The JCDC, however, is advising that there will be a Gala Watch Party in the Jamaica Festival Village at the National Arena.

Tickets are available at the JCDC booth in the village.

The gates open at 1 p.m. and the watch party gets underway at 5:30 p.m.

The Jamaica Festival Village showcases Jamaican food, fashion, art and craft.

It also provided the venue for the Jamaica Festival Song Results show, the Festival Queen coronation, the Jamaica Gospel Star Final show and Mello Go-Round, among other activities.

