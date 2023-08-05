PNP reportedly rejects Dennis Meadows’ candidacy for Trelawny Northern

Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) senator turned People's National Party member, Dennis Meadows, has denied knowledge of being out of contention for selection as the party's candidate in Trelawny Northern.

Meadows applied to represent the PNP in the constituency in February, months after ending his relationship with the JLP.

The Gleaner has learnt that Meadows, who made three failed bids to win the constituency for the JLP, will not get the nod to represent the PNP in the next parliamentary election due in 2025.

A Gleaner source indicated that Meadows was informed by the party's secretariat.

The source said a senior party member is being considered for the seat.

The selection conference that was scheduled for later this month has been postponed.

The Gleaner contacted Meadows who confirmed that the conference was put off but denied that he was told that he will have to stand down.

“That's not my information. There was a scheduled August 19 selection conference where I'm the sole candidate. That [postponement] is nothing new. Multiple constituencies have had their conferences rescheduled for one reason or another,” he said.

“There are those who have their agenda within the PNP that is not doing the PNP good service,” he added.

The Gleaner was not able to reach PNP General Secretary Dr Dayton Campbell for comment.

- Kimone Francis

