PNP says no decision on Dennis Meadows in North Trelawny seat

The People's National Party (PNP) says no decision has been taken regarding its candidate selection for the North Trelawny seat.

The party says media reports that the application from Dennis Meadows has been rejected are not true.

It charged that media houses should practise responsible journalism and seek confirmation from official representatives of the party before disseminating any information related to this subject.

“Misinformation can have far-reaching consequences, and we believe that accuracy and transparency are crucial in all aspects of reporting,” the PNP said in a statement.

Meadows applied to represent the PNP in the constituency in February, months after ending his relationship with the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP).

Meadows has made three failed bids to win the constituency for the JLP.

The next parliamentary election is due in 2025.

