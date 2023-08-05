Police High Command saddened by fatal shooting of cop in Clarendon

The Police High Command is expressing condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of 32-year-old Constable Justin Martin who was shot and killed by unknown assailants on the Sandy Bay main road in May Pen, Clarendon on Saturday.

Martin, who was assigned to the St Catherine North Police Division (Enhanced Security Measures), was reportedly among other patrons at a bar about 12:10 a.m. when armed men accosted them.

A struggle ensued, during which Martin was shot multiple times.

He was assisted to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

The force's Chaplaincy Branch and Welfare Department are providing support to the family members, friends and colleagues of Constable Martin.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.