Policeman fatally shot in Clarendon

A policeman attached to the St Catherine North police division was shot and killed in Sandy Bay, Clarendon early this morning.

He has been identified as 32-year-old Justin Martin, who lived at Jacaranda Homes in St Catherine.

It is reported that about 12:10 a.m., he was among patrons at the Pink and Pretty Bar in Sandy Bay when two men came up and brandished guns.

Martin was identified as a policeman by the hoodlums, which resulted in a struggle.

During the struggle, he was shot multiple times by his attackers.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

They stole his licensed firearm before escaping in an awaiting motor car.

The policeman was rushed to the May Pen Hospital, where he succumbed to injuries.

The Longville Park police are investigating the matter.

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.