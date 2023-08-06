Church Happenings

What: St Paul Baptist Church celebrates 150th anniversary

When: August 20-26

Where: Gibraltar, St Ann

WEEK OF ACTIVITIES

Sunday, August 20: 11 a.m. – Thanksgiving service; communion; cutting of anniversary cake.

Monday, August 21: Community fair from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., to link the community with state agencies.

Tuesday, August 22: Fun Day from 10a.m. to 7 p.m., featuring games, contests, circuit sports competition, etc.

Thursday, August 24: Road march and open-air meeting – 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Friday, August 25: Barbeque and reunion – 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., with domino tournaments and other games.

Saturday, August 26: Gospel concert at 7 p.m., featuring the Unity Singers.

The Grove Place Church of God celebrates 100 years

When: Sunday, August 6

Where: Grove Place Church of God, Mile Gully, Manchester

Time: 2 p.m.