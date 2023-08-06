Church Happenings
Published:Sunday | August 6, 2023 | 12:06 AM
What: St Paul Baptist Church celebrates 150th anniversary
When: August 20-26
Where: Gibraltar, St Ann
WEEK OF ACTIVITIES
Sunday, August 20: 11 a.m. – Thanksgiving service; communion; cutting of anniversary cake.
Monday, August 21: Community fair from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., to link the community with state agencies.
Tuesday, August 22: Fun Day from 10a.m. to 7 p.m., featuring games, contests, circuit sports competition, etc.
Thursday, August 24: Road march and open-air meeting – 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Friday, August 25: Barbeque and reunion – 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., with domino tournaments and other games.
Saturday, August 26: Gospel concert at 7 p.m., featuring the Unity Singers.
The Grove Place Church of God celebrates 100 years
When: Sunday, August 6
Where: Grove Place Church of God, Mile Gully, Manchester
Time: 2 p.m.