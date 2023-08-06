Green lauds farmers at Denbigh amid ongoing drought

Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Floyd Green, says the display at the 69th staging of the Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show in Clarendon is a stark representation of the resilience of the country's farmers and the agriculture sector.

Green was speaking to journalists during a tour of the parish pavilions on Saturday - day one of the 3-day event.

"Denbigh is excellent. It is exceptional. I already think that this is one of the best Denbighs [because] with the extended drought since November of last year, the fact that [the farmers] were able to come out in this way, and show up in such a huge fashion, is a true testament of how resilient our farmers are, and how resilient the agricultural sector is," said Green.

He continued: "This really is a tough time, but you couldn't tell, because the energy is here, the excitement is here, the produce is here, and I really just want to thank our farmers for continuing to do what they do, continuing to go out and keep our agricultural sector alive."

He said though production has dwindled due to the drought, farmers were able to stay afloat through support provided by the Ministry, and the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA,) in the forms of a drought recovery strategy, and a flood recovery programme.

The minister said he anticipates that the ventures will boost production, thereby making way for more affordable food prices.

Many livestock farmers were seen utilising fans to keep the heat off their animals.

Green noted that there had been a decline in livestock at the show this year, but said, however, he was impressed that many farmers still showed up with their cattle.

Stressing on a plethora of opportunities in agriculture, Green said, "A part of what we're doing is pushing the significant export demand for a number of our products, and while we are exporting, and we are seeing an increase in numbers of agricultural exports, there's still so much we can do."

He added that one of the ministry's features at the show is a youth in agriculture village, geared towards boosting the concept of agriculture among young people.

- Olivia Brown

