Sun | Aug 6, 2023

Illegal gun seized in Hanover, five arrested

Published:Sunday | August 6, 2023 | 5:14 PM
Their names are being withheld pending further investigation.

Lawmen assigned to the Lucea Police Station seized a firearm and several rounds of ammunition following an operation in Cousins Cove, Lances Bay, Hanover on Sunday.

It is reported that a team of officers carried out an operational response in the surrounding communities of Green Island following the murder of a man.

During the operation, men were seen at a bar.

On the approach of the police, one of the men reportedly ran leaving behind a .38 revolver with two .38 rounds.

The weapon was subsequently seized.

Five men were taken into custody.

