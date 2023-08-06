Illegal gun seized in Hanover, five arrested
Lawmen assigned to the Lucea Police Station seized a firearm and several rounds of ammunition following an operation in Cousins Cove, Lances Bay, Hanover on Sunday.
It is reported that a team of officers carried out an operational response in the surrounding communities of Green Island following the murder of a man.
During the operation, men were seen at a bar.
On the approach of the police, one of the men reportedly ran leaving behind a .38 revolver with two .38 rounds.
The weapon was subsequently seized.
Five men were taken into custody.
