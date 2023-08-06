Marcia Griffiths, Audley Shaw among four to receive Order of Jamaica

After an illustrious career spanning 59 years, one of reggae's enduring talents, Marcia Linneth Griffiths, will be inducted into the Order of Jamaica for her contribution to the genre locally and internationally this October, along with three other Jamaicans.

The Order of Jamaica is the nation's fifth-highest honour, ranking below the Orders of National Hero, Nation, Excellence and Merit. None of the latter awards will be given this year.

Along with Griffiths, those set to receive the Order of Jamaica are The Most Reverend Howard Gregory, Anglican Archbishop of the West Indies, for service in the field of religion; Charles Johnston, past president of the Shipping Association of Jamaica, for his contribution to Jamaica’s shipping and logistics industry; and former government minister Audley Shaw, for sterling contribution to political administration.

The awards will be presented during a ceremony at King's House on October 16, which will be celebrated as National Heroes Day.

Griffiths began singing professionally in 1964 with Byron Lee and the Dragonaires band. Soon after, she became one-half of the duet with Bob Andy for approximately four years, before becoming a member of the I-Three with Rita Marley and Judy Mowatt, providing supporting vocals for Bob Marley and The Wailers.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

She gained international recognition as a solo artiste after her smash 1982 hit Electric Boogie, which spawned a new dance, the Electric Slide, which became popular globally as sales soared.

Griffiths, who was inducted into the Order of Distinction (Commander Class) in 2014, does not see the launch of her solo career as a result of moving on from the I-Three, pointing out that it existed before joining the influential group.

“It’s never that you move on from one thing to the other in this industry. I never relinquished my career because even while on tour with Bob and the I-Three, people were still requesting solo appearances from me,” she said in a previous Gleaner interview.

She credits her success “to so many people at different points in my life, and aspects of the journey, and my life – like Bob Andy, who I met in the earlier stages of my career – and then there was quite a bit of inspiration from several musicians, but you know, it was all about the support from fans. Even until this day, I think God’s support preserved me, but the fans motivated me, so that is a major part … . I know for sure I would not be a part of this, had it not been for their support.”

Although many have dubbed her ‘Queen of Reggae’, Griffiths says she has never used the title.

“It’s better you say it than me. I have never said that in my life. No one has ever heard me say that out of my own mouth ever,” she said at the very mention of the title in a Gleaner interview.

Throughout her illustrious career, she has released numerous enchanting, authentic ska, reggae, and rocksteady recordings that garnered global attention. Her first Jamaican number-one song was Feel Like Jumping, but she earned prime positions on the Billboard Reggae Albums Chart with the 1983 Electric Boogie, which the curators have stated is the highest-selling single in the US for a Jamaican female reggae artiste. It peaked at number 51 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart.

OTHERS HONORED

Also among this year's honorees is Professor Newton Duncan, who is being recognised with the Order of Distinction in the rank of Commander for his long and distinguished service in the field of medicine, specifically paediatric surgery.

A similar honour is being bestowed on Justices Marcia Dunbar Green, Vivene Harris, Martin Gayle, and Bruce Rattray, for outstanding service to the judiciary; Yohan ‘Yoni’ Epstein, for contribution to the business processing outsourcing sector; Patrick Foster and M. Georgia Gibson Henlin, for contribution to the public service and law; Garth Gayle, for sports; Andrew John Mahfood, for contribution to the manufacturing and distribution sectors; and Mico President Dr Asburn Pinnock, for contribution to academia.

Colette Roberts Risden, permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, will also receive the Order of Distinction (Commander Class), for outstanding contribution to the public service. Professor Lloyd Waller will be similarly recognised for contribution to global tourism resilience and governance.

Twenty-seven people will get the Order of Distinction (Commander Class).

Among the 36 recipients of the Order of Distinction (Officer Class) are entrepreneur and philanthropist Michelle Chong; Jamaica Civil Service Association President O’Neil Grant, for service to the trade union movement and the public service; Arthur Hall and Earl Moxam, for service in the field of journalism; Justine Henzell, for contribution to the film and television industry and to the literary arts; former Nurses Association President Carmen Johnson; Prudence Kidd-Deans, for contribution to the public service and civic development; and entertainers Omar 'Tarrus' Riley and Wayne 'Marshall' Mitchell.

Two persons – Ruel Grant and Keith Nugent – will get the Badge of Honour for Gallantry this year for rescuing four women from a burning vehicle, which exploded minutes later.

Twenty-eight persons are to receive the Badge of Honour for Meritorious Service, including former Cornwall College Vice-Principal Lorna Rampasard, who is being recognised for service to education, youth and community development.

Another 28 Jamaicans are to receive the Badge of Honour for Long and Faithful Service.