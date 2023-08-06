MP Michelle Charles apologises for viral orange rag video

Member of Parliament (MP) for St Thomas Eastern Dr Michelle Charles is under fire for an “inappropriate” social media post in which she was recorded stuffing an orange rag under a constituent's dress.

Charles, a Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) legislator, posted the video to her TikTok account on Friday.

The video was one of several posted to the MP's account showing constituents who reportedly visited the constituency office for assistance.

The constituent, who Charles has since identified as Ms K, is seen in the video wearing what appeared to be an army green dress.

She also had an orange rag in her possession.

“This affi hide. It affi hide now. Can't worry 'bout that if affi hide nuh true? Showa Labourites,” Charles said in the 11-second video, while stuffing the rag under the woman's dress.

It carried the caption: “All orange rag haffe hide.”

Orange is the main colour used by the Opposition People's National Party in representational politics.

The constituent, who appeared to smile nervously, nodded in agreement with Charles' comment.

A repost of the video on X, formerly known as Twitter, attracted more than 200 comments criticising the first-term MP's actions.

Several users argued that Charles' actions were tantamount to sexual harassment, while others described it as tribal politics and a violation of the woman.

On Saturday, Charles issued an apology via social media and indicated that she will “temporarily withdraw” from the space.

“I made a post recently that, in hindsight, was inappropriate and inadvertently caused people discomfort and concern,” the statement said.

“I would like to offer an unequivocal apology to my constituent, JLP supporter and friend, Ms K and to anyone offended by the post. Although the post was meant in jest, I acknowledge that it should not have been made at all, and for that, I apologise,” it said.

The MP said that she has reviewed her social media policy and will ensure that all future posts adhere to the highest standards.

“Consequently, I will temporarily withdraw from the social media space while the necessary internal safeguards and standard operating procedures are developed. I am committed to providing the best representation to my constituents as we work together to develop St Thomas Eastern,” Charles said.

The JLP has not publicly commented on the matter.

- Kimone Francis

