NEWS IN BRIEF

No more Grand Gala tickets

The Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) is advising that because of high demand, there are no more tickets for the Grand Gala, which is scheduled for today at the National Stadium in St Andrew.

JCDC says that the tickets went quickly at the eight outlets and at the Jamaica Festival Village.

The Jamaica Festival Village showcases Jamaican food, fashion, art and craft.

JCDC is also encouraging people attending the Grand Gala to dress in the national colours. Gates open at 3 p.m.

Farmers urged to secure livestock amid fatal collisions

The Ministry of Agriculture is urging all cattle and small ruminant owners to remove their livestock from major roads and highways to ensure the safety of both commuters and animals.

Recently, cattle wandered onto roadways in the Westmoreland community of Little London, resulting in tragic accidents and preventable loss of life.

The ministry says animals that wander into main roads pose substantial risks to themselves, automobiles, and the safety of all road users.

It is strongly encouraging all responsible animal owners to take the following precautions to protect their animals while also contributing to the overall safety of communities:

1. Keep cattle in secure enclosures, such as fenced yards or adequate livestock pens, to keep them from wandering onto main roadways.

2. When driving animals on public roads, they should be closely supervised to avoid inadvertent access to roads.

3. Ensure that cattle have proper identification tags in accordance with the Animal (Diseases and Importation) (Marking of Bovine Animals) Regulations, 2015 – National Animal Identification & Traceability System (NAITS), which state that all bovine animals must be tagged in both ears and accompanied by a passport containing information on the animal's ownership, birth, and DNA.

The public is also being urged to call the local municipalities or pounds as soon as possible if they come across any stray or wandering animals near major roadways.

Policeman shot and killed in Clarendon

A policeman attached to the St Catherine North police division was shot and killed in Sandy Bay, Clarendon early yesterday morning.

He has been identified as 32-year-old Justin Martin, who lived at Jacaranda Homes in St Catherine.

It is reported that about 12:10 a.m., he was among patrons at the Pink and Pretty Bar in Sandy Bay when two men came up and brandished guns.

Martin was identified as a policeman by the hoodlums, which resulted in a struggle, during which he was shot multiple times.

They stole his licensed firearm before escaping in a waiting motor car.

The policeman was taken to the May Pen Hospital where he died.

The Longville Park police are investigating the matter.