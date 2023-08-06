Police seeking several men for questioning over ongoing violence in Portmore communities

The St Catherine South police have issued a request for several individuals to report to the Portmore Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) for questioning in connection with a series of violent incidents in the communities of Gregory Park and Banga Gully.

The incidents under investigation include a string of crimes such as murder, shooting, and arson.

The police say the urgency of the situation was underscored by a recent tragic event on Sunday, August 6 where a male and a female were shot in the Watson Grove community.

The male victim was pronounced dead upon arrival at hospital while the female is still receiving treatment.

The police have released the names of those they wish to speak with, believing they may assist in shedding light on the crimes:

From the Gregory Park area:

 Phillip Scott otherwise called 'Phillip' or 'Trooper'

 Collin Stoner otherwise called 'Trees'

 Giovanni Newell otherwise called 'Gio'

 'Rasta Mouse'

 'Chad'

From Banga Gully:

 Ryan Muir otherwise called 'Titti Man'

 Nigel

 Bwoy Bwoy

The individuals are being asked to turn themselves in to the Portmore CIB by midday on Monday, August 7.

The police force's request has drawn significant attention to the situation, underscoring the importance of community assistance in solving these crimes.

They say all information will be handled with the utmost confidentiality.

