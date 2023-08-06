Trouble at 61

A Renewed Church for a Time of Critical Social Change. This is the theme of the 152nd Annual Synod of the Diocese of Jamaica and the Cayman Islands. It is a prophetic word. On this occasion of Jamaica’s 61st year of Independence, who would challenge the fact that this is indeed a time of critical social change?

The text for the synod charge reminds us of why many in the Church find much relevance in the prophetic tradition of Holy Scripture. It is as if Nehemiah were speaking to us here in Jamaica on this our celebration of Independence! Have a look at Chapter 2: 17-18. “Then I said to them, ‘You see the trouble we are in, how Jerusalem lies in ruins with its gates burned. Come, let us rebuild the walls of Jerusalem, so that we may no longer suffer disgrace’. I told them that the hand of my God had been gracious upon me and also the words that the king had spoken to me. Then they said, ‘Let us start building!’ So, they committed themselves to the common good”.

The matter of the USA seeking the usual courtesies for the spouse of one of its diplomatic agents saw what has been termed a diplomatic row after what has been called an act of ignoring a request on the part of the Jamaican Government. While the issue is strictly speaking not about homosexuality, but about same-gender marriage, many in the wider population have gotten worked up about “not bringing it to Jamaica.” Many apparently are not aware that many gay Jamaicans do live with their spouse (right here in Jamaica) to whom they were legally married elsewhere.

Irresponsible rhetoric continues on the political stage as some politicians throw tantrums and entertain sycophants! Women beaters still sit in Parliament!

We want full independence. We celebrate Emancipation and Independence and National Heroes Day, but many civil servants are afraid to speak out in the face of oppressive situations and concerns about corruption. We pay lip service to our national heroes, but we do not expect our people to live the spirit of Nanny and Paul Bogle and George William Gordon. You see the trouble that Jamaica is in?

Meanwhile, we get taken up with sideshows about the US flying a rainbow flag, and USAID depicting gender diversity on a bus. Thankfully, preoccupation with doughnuts and new dollar bills provide a respite as people share pics of their doughnuts and enjoy jokes about the new dollar bills. However, this is a time of critical social change! The dynamics of geopolitical plays are unfolding.

There are some unfortunate developments in some LGBT politics which do not represent the interest of human rights and the good education of children. Is it okay to normalise paedophilia with such terms as “people attracted to minors”? Is it okay to just tell children they can choose to be a boy or girl? Just so! You see the trouble that the world is in?

And why is it necessary to have drag queens reading to children? When and why are some promoting the language of “chest-feeding” versus breast-feeding?

I do not care how many diplomatic agents are LGBTQ+ and married and in Jamaica or how many buses are rainbowed or how many rainbow flags the US Embassy wishes to fly in Liguanea. However, I care that we have a government that respects the constitutional provisions for any decision-making process under Jamaican law! I care that we have a viable opposition.

I care that we do all in our power to welcome our troubled Haitian sisters and brothers. I care about climate departure and that we are ready for the next pandemic (plandemic?).

Nehemiah invited his hearers to rebuild the wall of Jerusalem. While Jamaicans could build a good wall, you can be sure that at least a few would put in some holes here and there, but that is another story. Rebuilding a wall is one thing. Building a nation through good governance, integrity, human rights and justice for all and a viable democracy is a whole other building process. You see the trouble we are in?

It seems Jamaica has seen three political phases since independence. One was marked by diametrically opposed political ideologies. Another has been driven by a free-market economy which still has a love-hate relationship with government intervention. Suffice it to say that the World Bank affirms a positive macroeconomic path for the Island. And now the playing-to-the-gallery-phase based on where the few remaining votes may swing. This current phase, marked by geopolitical plays and religious extremism, has presented a time of critical social change!

Republic Jamaica will need inspired citizens with an interest in participatory governance, a viable democracy, and much needed reparations. When will we commit to the common good? A reflective Independence to all.

Let us pray: O God our Father, whose will it is that your people should live in ordered societies; inspire the people of this nation with the spirit of justice, truth and love; and so guide our leaders, and all who make decisions on our behalf, that they may direct our affairs in righteousness and peace; that we may live in peace and harmony and to your honour and glory; through Jesus Christ our Lord, who lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit, one God now and forever. Amen.

Fr Sean Major-Campbell is an Anglican priest and advocate for human rights, reparatory justice, and a Jamaican republic. seanmajorcampbell@yahoo.com