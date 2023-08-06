Two cousins shot, one fatally, in St Catherine

The Bog Walk police in St Catherine are investigating the shooting death of a 31-year-old woman and the injury of her cousin early this morning.

She has been identified as Shelisa Hylton, a labourer of August Town in Bog Walk.

It is reported that about 3:30 a.m., Hylton and her cousin were inside a parked motor car along the Crawl Main Road in Riversdale, St Catherine when they were pounced upon by unknown assailants who alighted from another vehicle.

One of the assailants brandished a gun and fired several shots inside the vehicle, hitting the woman and the man.

They were subsequently taken to hospital, where Hylton died and her cousin was admitted.

No motive has been established for the fatal attack.

- Rasbert Turner

