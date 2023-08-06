Updated | Businessman P.B. Scott to receive Order of Jamaica

Prominent businessman P.B. Scott has been conferred with the Order of Jamaica.

The chairman and principal shareholder of the Musson Group is being recognised for his contributions to Jamaica's economic development and his outstanding leadership in the business sector.

Scott's visionary leadership has been instrumental in transforming the Musson Group into a diversified conglomerate operating in 30 countries.

Under his guidance, the company has expanded its presence in various industries, including agriculture, manufacturing, food, pharmaceutical distribution, telecommunications and information technology, and insurance.

It boasts an annual turnover exceeding US$1.3 billion and employs over 7,000 individuals, contributing significantly to Jamaica's economy.

In addition to Scott, the Order of Jamaica is to be bestowed on clergyman The Most Reverend Howard Gregory, reggae veteran Marcia Griffiths, shipping and logistics executive Charles Johnston, and long-serving parliamentarian Audley Shaw.

