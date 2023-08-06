Sun | Aug 6, 2023

Victims of suspected St Andrew murder-suicide identified

Published:Sunday | August 6, 2023 | 1:31 PM
The police have identified the man and woman who were involved in a suspected murder-suicide last night at the intersection of Windward Road and Mountain View Avenue in St Andrew.

They are 59-year-old Heather Moyston, group administrator at Digicel Jamaica, and her husband, 41-year-old Wesley Moyston, an ex-firefighter, both of Smokey Vale, St Andrew.

Reports from the Elleston Road police are that about 9:10 p.m., they were travelling in a white 2022 Honda HR along Windward Road.

The vehicle came to a stop at the stoplight and then explosions were heard. 

The police were summoned and on arrival, they were found slumped inside the vehicle.

Mrs Moyston, who was the driver, had a gunshot wound to the left side of her head.

Mr Moyston was seen in the left front passenger seat with a gunshot wound to the head.

They were taken to the Kingston Public Hospital, where death was confirmed.

The police recovered a nine-millimetre pistol containing 18 9mm rounds.

Other items of evidentiary value were also recovered from the vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.

- Andre Williams

