Victims of suspected St Andrew murder-suicide identified
The police have identified the man and woman who were involved in a suspected murder-suicide last night at the intersection of Windward Road and Mountain View Avenue in St Andrew.
They are 59-year-old Heather Moyston, group administrator at Digicel Jamaica, and her husband, 41-year-old Wesley Moyston, an ex-firefighter, both of Smokey Vale, St Andrew.
Reports from the Elleston Road police are that about 9:10 p.m., they were travelling in a white 2022 Honda HR along Windward Road.
The vehicle came to a stop at the stoplight and then explosions were heard.
The police were summoned and on arrival, they were found slumped inside the vehicle.
Mrs Moyston, who was the driver, had a gunshot wound to the left side of her head.
Mr Moyston was seen in the left front passenger seat with a gunshot wound to the head.
They were taken to the Kingston Public Hospital, where death was confirmed.
The police recovered a nine-millimetre pistol containing 18 9mm rounds.
Other items of evidentiary value were also recovered from the vehicle.
The investigation is ongoing.
- Andre Williams
