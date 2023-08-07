15-y-o Trelawny girl dies after being raped, beaten by intruders

A 15-year-old girl has succumbed to injuries in hospital after being raped and beaten during a home invasion, in which her mother and cousin were also attacked in their community of Cotton Tree, Albert Town, Trelawny.

Jamila Cole, who was a student at Troy High School, died at a Corporate Area hospital on Monday morning.

Her mother, Shanice Anderson, and her 17-year-old cousin Kayla Dawson, who were brutally battered, remain hospitalised.

It is reported that on Sunday morning two masked men entered their home through a glass window.

The men reportedly used pieces of board to beat the mother and the teen girls in their heads.

Cole was raped, beaten, and left tied up in a yam field near her home.

All three were subsequently taken to hospital, where Cole died.

