Daley: All Jamaicans must cooperate for the sake of equality

Jamaicans are being urged to embody the nation’s 61st anniversary of Independence by working harder towards achieving true equality across all aspects of society, particularly in education, the arts, and access to justice.

In a release issued on Sunday in honour of Jamaica’s annual Independence Day celebration, Denise Daley, shadow minister on culture, gender, and transformation, stressed that equality across gender and class lines can only become a reality if all Jamaicans are willing to cooperate with each other.

“On this Independence Day, I call on all Jamaicans to embrace the spirit of patriotism and unity with an unwavering commitment to justice for all. Let us strive to build a society where every individual is treated with fairness and respect, regardless of their background or circumstances,” said Daley. “We must work tirelessly to eliminate inequality and ensure that the principles of justice prevail in every aspect of our nation’s governance. Only when justice is accessible to all can we truly claim to have achieved the full potential of our independence.

“Let us stand together, shoulder to shoulder, in the pursuit of a Jamaica where every citizen’s rights are protected, and where the scales of justice remain balanced for generations to come.”

Rastafarian protest

The issue of equal rights and access to justice for all Jamaican citizens has been a recurring discussion topic, one which got particular attention in April this year when members of the Rastafarian community protested outside the St James Parish Court in response to one of their members being prosecuted for possession of two pounds of ganja.

At that time, the Rastafarians argued that the man in question, Charles ‘Ras Negus’ Largie, was being unfairly targeted by the police for ganja, which Rastafarians use as a sacrament in their religious practices.

There have also been complaints made by citizens over the years alleging that persons of higher social standing or who are financially wealthier get more favourable treatment before the courts, compared to less affluent people.

Daley also urged Jamaicans to, as much as possible, preserve and teach the next generation about the nation’s history and culture.

“Our cultural heritage is a treasure that must be preserved and celebrated. It is the essence of who we are as a nation and we must ensure that it thrives and evolves for generations to come. Let us invest in the arts, support our artists, and promote the rich tapestry of Jamaican culture to the world,” she said.

“Education remains a cornerstone of progress, and we must continue to invest in our schools and educators to provide our youth with the tools they need to succeed. By empowering our children with knowledge, we are shaping the leaders of tomorrow,” Daley added. “Our beautiful island must be preserved for future generations to enjoy. Let us be stewards of the land, sea, and air, so that Jamaica remains a paradise for all.”

