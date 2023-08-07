Drone show delights at Grand Gala

For a second consecutive year, the drone show topped performances at this year's Independence Grand Gala celebration held at the National Stadium on Sunday.

Last year, the display of 300 drones left thousands of Jamaicans mesmerised and surprised.

For 2023, the reaction of the crowd was the same as patrons were fascinated by the images depicted by the drones, which included the British Crown, breaking the shackles of slavery, emancipation and independence, symbols of Jamaican culture, and the road to becoming a republic.

The logos of sponsors were also displayed.

The drone show was accompanied by music.

The audience was treated to plenty of performances including from Trinidadian soca star Machel Montano, who was presented with the key to the City of Kingston, and reggae group Morgan Heritage, which was given the Music Icon Award.

