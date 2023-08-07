Judge’s absence delays Qahal Yahweh defendants’ case

WESTERN BUREAU:

Neil Spence, one of 14 people currently before the court following the June 30 police raid at the Qahal Yahweh religious compound in Norwood, St James, will have to wait until September 15 to know his fate when he returns for sentencing.

Spence, who is charged with assault, and whose matter is being heard separately from the other 13 defendants, got the new court date on Friday due to the absence of the judge who is to oversee the matter.

Spence’s sentencing hearing was expected to take place before parish judge Sasha-Marie Ashley. However, when the case was briefly mentioned on Friday, the hearing had to be rescheduled as Judge Ashley was not present to preside over the court sitting.

Presiding judge, Kaysha Grant Pryce, also rescheduled the case of the other 13 defendants to September 15.

Spence is undergoing a separate hearing as he had voluntarily turned himself in to the authorities in relation to the Qahal Yahweh incident. He pleaded guilty to the charge of assault when he appeared in court for the first time on July 19, at which time an order was made for a social enquiry report to aid in determining his eventual sentence.

Meanwhile, the other 13 defendants – Rebecca Gallimore, Christopher Anderson, Nekeisha Harding, Derrick Clarke, Roanalee Maitland, Alicia Meadley, Fabian Nelson, Franchain Paris, Jodian Spence, Jose Foskin, Oral Spence, Rayon Letman and Ingrid Williams – are charged with breaches of the Child Care and Protection Act, to which they have pleaded not guilty. They are represented by King’s Counsel Peter Champagnie.

On June 30, 20 members of the Qahal Yahweh religious group were detained by the police in a joint special operation of the security forces at their Paradise Avenue, Norwood compound in Montego Bay. The raid was conducted in response to reports of assault and child abuse taking place at the compound.

Prior to the police operation, 23 children were removed from the compound on June 7 by the Child Protection and Family Services Agency. The children, aged one to 17 years, were subsequently placed in state care.

