Man charged over attack, robbery at Ocho Rios Food Market

A St Ann man was on Saturday charged in connection with the attack and robbery of another at the Ocho Rios Food Market last month.

Winston Richmond, 46, otherwise called 'Pirate' or 'Jack Sparrow', a store worker of Ocho Rios, is charged with wounding with intent and robbery with aggravation.

The police say the incident happened on the night of Sunday, July 09.

It is that about 11:45 p.m., a man was sitting inside the market when he was pounced upon by Richmond who allegedly used a piece of iron pipe to hit him several times to the head.

Richmond then allegedly robbed the man of an undetermined sum of cash and a cell phone.

A report was made to the police and an investigation was launched.

During the investigation, Richmond was arrested.

He was charged on Saturday, August 05 after he was interviewed in the presence of his attorney.

His court date has not been finalised.

