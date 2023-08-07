Triple murder in St Andrew

The police are probing the deaths of three men whose bullet-riddled bodies were found along Greendale Drive in St Andrew last night.

Residents reportedly heard explosions about 11:10 p.m. and summoned the police.

The unidentified men were later found suffering from gunshots wounds.

They were assisted hospital where death was confirmed.

The Constant Spring police are investigating.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The triple homicide on Sunday is the second such killing in the Corporate Area since the start of August.

Last week, seven people were shot, three fatally, at a party in Rockfort.

- Andre Williams

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.