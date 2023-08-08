Curfews imposed in parts of Hanover and Westmoreland

Forty-eight-hour curfews have been imposed in sections of Hanover and Westmoreland.

In Hanover, the curfew covers McQuarrie and Camp Road communities, while the measure is in place in sections of Barracks Road, Savanna-la-Mar, in Westmoreland.

The curfews began at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday and will remain in effect until 4:00 p.m. on Thursday.

The boundaries of the curfew in Hanover are:

North: Along Camp Road approximately 220 meters from the intersection of Bamboo Drive to Church Lane at the eastern boundary.

East: Along Church Lane approximately 60 meters from the intersection of Camp Road to the McQuarrie main road at the southern boundary.

South: Along the McQuarrie main road approximately 310 meters from the intersection of Church Lane to Bamboo Drive at the western boundary.

West: Along Bamboo Drive approximately 90 meters from the intersection of the McQuarrie main road to Camp Road at the northern boundary.

In Westmoreland, the boundaries are:

North: Along an imaginary line approximately 780 metres from the Dre Reeza Jerk Centre at Goodens River to the Chantilly Rose Bar at the eastern boundary;

East: Along Strathbogie Road approximately 580 metres from the Chantilly Rose Bar to the bridge at the Dunbars River at the southern boundary;

South: Along Barracks Road approximately 170 metres from the bridge at the Dunbars River to the Life Learning Education Centre at the western boundary;

West: Along an imaginary line approximately 170 metres from the Life Learning Education Centre to Dre Reeza Jerk Centre at Goodens River.

During the hours of the curfew, all persons within its boundaries are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorised in writing by the ground commander.

