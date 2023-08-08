Growth & Jobs | Dash cams valuable for business fleet

THE ADOPTION of dash cams by businesses with vehicle fleets has become a game-changing solution in safeguarding assets, protecting drivers, optimising fleet operations and securing their financial future.

With cost management always being a priority, many companies are increasingly turning to these innovative devices to mitigate risks, enhance safety and reduce cost.

Dash cams are small cameras installed on the dashboard of vehicles to provide real-time footage of the road and surroundings.

Andrea Gordon-Martin, assistant general manager for operations at JN General Insurance (JNGI), underscores that dash cams are valuable for businesses relying on a fleet of vehicles for their day-to-day operations, as it provides various benefits that enhance road safety, optimise efficiency and accountability, which ultimately benefits the bottom line.

“Road crashes and incidents can have far-reaching consequences for businesses, ranging from increased insurance premiums to potential legal liabilities. In the event of a crash, the dash cam footage can serve as crucial evidence to determine liability, thus helping to protect businesses from false claims. In addition, the footage can expedite claims processing,” Gordon-Martin said.

She also pointed out that the device allows businesses to monitor their fleet in real time and track driver behaviour, including speeding, harsh braking, and aggressive driving.

“Monitoring driver behaviour can help identify risky driving habits, allowing the business to implement corrective measures through driver training. By promoting responsible driving, dash cams can help reduce the likelihood of crashes and dangerous incidents on the road. This not only protects drivers and assets, but also minimises the risk of legal and financial liabilities following a collision,” she explained.

The insurer pointed out that in light of escalation in insurance fraud cases, dash cams offer an indispensable tool for businesses to safeguard against false claims and fraudulent activities.

“Fraudulent claims can cause significant financial strain on businesses and contribute to increased insurance cost. With precise, high-definition footage provided by dash cams, companies can promptly investigate and validate crash claims and establish accountability. On the part of the insurance company, dash cams help us to swiftly resolve such cases.”

Gordon-Martin further highlighted that data collected from dash cams enable businesses to make informed decisions about fleet management, such as identifying optimal routes.

Recognising the significant benefits of dash cams, Gordon-Martin pointed out that JNGI offers a 7.5 per cent discount on insurance premiums to companies and motorists with an installed dash cam.

“We encourage our clients, individual and corporate, to install dash cams on their vehicles as the benefits are tremendous. With this discount, the dash cam can easily pay for itself within a short time.

“We aim to create a win-win situation for our insureds and ourselves, as insurers, by promoting safer roads and minimising insurance risks,” she added.